Home Minister to Launch Portal 'PENCIL' on Child Labour Elimination

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch a web portal called 'PENCIL' for effective implementation of National Child Labour Project (NCLP).PENCIL (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour) -- an electronic platform for no child labour developed by the Labour Ministry is going to be launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh September 26, 2017 in the National Conference on Child Labour, a Labour Ministry statement said."The genesis of the portal is in the felt need to create a robust implementing and monitoring mechanism for both enforcement of the legislative provisions and effective implementation of the NCLP especially in the backdrop that the subject of labour is in the concurrent list and enforcement to a large extent depends of respective state governments," it said.The ministry said that it was felt that an online portal which connects the Centre to the state government, district and to all project societies would provide a mechanism for implementation. In this backdrop, the online portal PENCIL was conceptualised.PENCIL portal has five components -- Child Tracking System, Complaint Corner, State Government, National Child Labour Project and Convergence. The conference is being attended by state labour ministers and labour secretaries of the state, secretaries of central ministries, district nodal officers as well as theproject directors for NCLP.Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi will be the guest of honour while Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will precide over the conference. The conference will have a detailed technical session.