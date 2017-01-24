Home Ministry Hands Over Ghorasan Case to NIA

Patna: A week after Bihar police alleged sabotage behind the Patna-Indore express train, the Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over probe in the Ghorasan(Motihari) case.

It is alleged that ISI planted a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October first last year to cause an accident. The tragedy though was averted.

Bihar police had alleged that ISI had hired Hindu criminals to carry out a spate of train derailments from Kanpur to Motihari and the conspiracy was revealed when one of the alleged conspirators confessed after arrest.

NIA teams have already begun preliminary probe and sources say the focus is on Dubai-based ISI agent Shamshul Huda.

Moti Paswan, the man arrested by Bihar police, has reportedly confessed that ISI routed money through Shamshul Huda to carry out derailments in India.

According to sources, Huda is a known operative of fake Indian currency and has a network in Nepal.

Police investigations in Nepal and Bihar have revealed that Huda through his Nepali agent Brij Giri paid Paswan and his aides three lakh rupees to carry out blasts on train track in Kanpur.

Top government sources say Nepal has asked Dubai to extradite Huda who is also wanted on murder charges in Nepal. Indian government agencies, sources say, are in touch with Nepal on the issue.

Inspite of these revelations, the union ministry of home affairs has decided to hand over only the Ghorasahan(Motihari) case to NIA.

'If during course of its enquiry NIA detects a larger conspiracy, then Kanpur and hirakud derailments will become part of their investigations," a top MHA officer told CNN news18.