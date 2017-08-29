Homebuyers Cheated in Noida, Will Take up Matter With CM Yogi: Congress MLA Aditi Singh

: The plight of flat buyers in the National Capital Region (NCR) will now be taken up with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Raebareli Congress MLA Aditi Singh has said that the flat buyers in NCR have been cheated by the builders, and they should get justice now.Speaking to News18.com, Congress MLA Aditi Singh said, “Due to builders' fraud, the flat buyers are forced to wander here and there. People have invested the savings of their entire life into these flats and builders have run away with money. On the other hand, people are forced to pay EMI and rent, both. UP CM Adityanath should take stern action against these builders."Presently, there are around 100 to 160 housing projects in Noida in which approximately 2 lakh people invested their hard-earned money. Most of these projects are running late and the buyers have nowhere to go.Over 90 projects in Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, and Expressway are running late by three years and 30 projects are 5 years behind, while some projects are still incomplete even after 9 to 10 years of commencement.Congress MLA Aditi Singh said that the way builders in Noida, Greater Noida are fleeing one by one, is a matter of concern. The disturbing thing is that well-known companies are also among the ones running away."The Yogi Government should take cognizance of the problem and take strict action against these construction companies. Builders should return the money to flat buyers with interest, or else give them their flat. I will myself take up this matter with our CM Yogi Adityanath,” Aditi said.She further added, “There was a time when people used to consider Noida and Greater Noida as ideal places to buy a flat, but today, people have started running away from UP because of builders' fraud. In the second half of 2010, one lakh houses were booked in Greater Noida West, which included large groups such as Nirala, Gaur Sans, Amrapali, JP, Supertech. Until now, only 25 percent of the people have got their own home, while 75 percent of the people are still running for possession of their house.”