Soon after being lodged at the Panchkula Sector 23 police station, Honeypreet Insan complained of depression.The adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was taken into custody by the Haryana Police on Tuesday. She was later taken to the Panchkula Sector 6 General Hospital at 1.15 am for medical examination, where she told the doctors that she was feeling depressed.While the doctors have conducted an ECG and measured her blood pressure for the records, Honeypreet, along with an accomplice, will be taken to court on Wednesday.Police sources said she had the regular prison food of dal and roti for dinner on Tuesday after her arrest.Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, had gone missing in August, soon after about 40 people were killed in violence ensuing the Dera chief’s conviction in two rape cases. She was charged of trying to help Ram Rahim escape from police custody.On Tuesday, Haryana Police took custody of Honeypreet from Zirakpur-Patiala Road. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh later clarified that Punjab Police had no role to play in the arrest.He said, “Even if we would have got access to Honeypreet, we would have handed her over to Haryana Police. She was detained near Zirakpur, which is near the Punjab-Haryana border.”An accomplice of Honeypreet and a resident of the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Sukhdeep Kaur, was also detained along with her on Tuesday. While the two have been kept in separate lock ups, the two will be produced before the court at the Panchkula court on Wednesday.Kaur, who hails from Bhatinda, was with Honeypreet all this while when she was absconding.The 36-year-old Dera leader tried to talk to the media outside the police station on Tuesday, but she was not allowed to. However, she still managed to claim that she was innocent and does not have an immoral relationship with the Dera chief, her adopted father.In a television interview that surfaced on Tuesday, hours before her arrest, Honeypreet had said that her “relationship with Gurmeet Ram Rahim was pure” and asked that “can’t a father touch his daughter lovingly”.