Honeypreet Confesses She Incited Violence in Panchkula, Say Police

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who was arrested a few days ago, has finally confessed that she had incited the violence in Panchkula on August 25 that killed over 40 people.Sources said she has confessed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police about her role in the Panchkula violence. Honeypreet revealed that she prepared guide maps of the area.On Tuesday, Honeypreet’s police remand was extended till October 13.Immediately after her arrest on October 3, the accused second-in-command of the Dera Sacha Sauda ranks denied charges of rioting and sedition that Haryana Police had filed against her.Earlier, Honeypreet had claimed in a television interview that she had no knowledge of any planning or fund allocations made to cause violence in Panchkula.However, five Dera supporters in police custody claimed that Honeypreet had masterminded and funded the Panchkula violence. Dan Singh, one of these five men further revealed that Honeypreet had called for a meeting at the Sirsa headquarters on August 17, to plan for the CBI court hearing against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.According to police, Singh had also alleged that she sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore to be moved to Panchkula ahead of the hearing.Haryana Police arrested Honeypreet along with an accomplice from a highway near Bhatinda. She had been absconding for over a month since the violence at Panchkula after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of rape. Police had even issued a lookout notice against her and raided several locations in different states.