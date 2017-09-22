Honeypreet Insan’s former husband Vishwas Gupta on Friday levelled scandalous allegations against jailed rapist godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter Honeypreet.Addressing a press conference, he said he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with Honeypreet. He claimed his ex-wife used to sleep in the “gufa” at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.“Honeypreet slept in Ram Rahim's bed and had sex with him too. I saw her naked with Baba,” he said, adding that Ram Rahim would ask him to stay out of his room while she was inside with him and warned him to not tell anyone about it.“Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de facto wife. You can check the Dera records. Prior to 2009, only men were given top roles in the management. After 2009, women, including Honeypreet, started taking on important roles," he said.The estranged husband said that the Baba kept six couples in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters as if it was a Big Boss house.Gupta further alleged that Honeypreet was not legally adopted by the Dera chief and the two had threatened him on several occasions.He said he had married Honeypreet in 1999 on the direction of the Dera chief before filing for divorce in 2011. He had accused the two of adultery in his divorce petition.“I had to suffer so much under him. They filed a fake dowry case 11 years after my marriage. In the end, I had to ask for forgiveness reluctantly,” he said.But even then his problems did not end. Gupta said that even after moving out of the Dera headquarters, the godman kept a track of his movements and posted his henchmen near his house in Sector 15, Panchkula.Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet is on the top of the most wanted list in Haryana. She has been absconding since the evening of August 25. She had accompanied the disgraced godman from Sirsa till the CBI special court in Panchkula where he was convicted on two counts of rape.She even accompanied Ram Rahim in the government helicopter from Panchkula to Rohtak as he was being shifted to the prison near Rohtak.The Haryana Police has booked Honeypreet Kaur for sedition and for being involved in an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction. The police have issued a lookout notice against her and raids are being conducted in various states to nab her.On Thursday, Haryana and Rajasthan police teams carried out a joint search operation to trace Honeypreet, but the close confidante of jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh remained elusive.