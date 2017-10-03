Honeypreet LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Adopted Daughter May Surrender

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police on Tuesday. Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.
Can't a Father Touch his Daughter Lovingly? Asks Honeypreet Insaan
Honeypreet Insaan, daughter of Dera sacha Sauda chief, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police today. In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. “I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” she said.
