Honeypreet LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Adopted Daughter May Surrender

News18.com | October 3, 2017, 11:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police on Tuesday. Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.

Oct 3, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

A court in Panchkula had issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan. The Haryana Police had sounded an international alert against all three.

Oct 3, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted. She has been the closest aide of Ram Rahim since 2009. The police is on her trail for nearly a month and raids have been conducted in Nepal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.

Oct 3, 2017 10:44 am (IST)
Can't a Father Touch his Daughter Lovingly? Asks Honeypreet Insaan

Honeypreet Insaan, daughter of Dera sacha Sauda chief, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.

Oct 3, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Quashing reports that she had fled to Nepal, Honeypreet said that she had never left the country. “I was shocked when a look-out notice was issued against me. I never fled anywhere, was just waiting for the right legal advice.”

Oct 3, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police today. In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. “I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” she said.

