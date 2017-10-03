GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Honeypreet LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Adopted Daughter Surrenders

News18.com | October 3, 2017, 3:37 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

New Delhi: Haryana Police has finally taken custody of Honeypreet Insan, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter on Tuesday, after a month-long chase. Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, was on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Oct 3, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla said another woman was also taken into custody along with Honeypreet.

Oct 3, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Haryana Police said Honeypreet was taken into custody on the Zirakpur-Patiala road. She will be prodced in court on Wednesday. Haryana Police insisted that Punjab Police played no role in the arrest.

Oct 3, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

She was booked by the Haryana Police on charges of sedition, inciting violence and being involved in the conspiracy to help the Dera chief escape after his conviction by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25 on two counts of raping female disciples in 1999.

Oct 3, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Earlier, Honeypreet had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court which was rejected. In the bail plea, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana. 

Oct 3, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

ALSO READ: Honeypreet Feared That I Might Marry Ram Rahim: Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is gearing up for her film Ab Hoga Insaaf, based on the life of self-proclaimed godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan.

Oct 3, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

ALSO READ: Caught Honeypreet in Bed With Ram Rahim, Alleges Her ex-Husband

The estranged husband said that Ram Rahim kept six couples in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters as if it was a Big Boss house.

Oct 3, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)

In an interview to News24, Honeypreet questioned why people are tarnishing a father-daughter relationship. “Why are they flinging such malicious charges. Can’t a father love his daughter, can’t a father touch his daughter lovingly?” she said.

Oct 3, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

Honeypreet was arrested hours after news channels aired an interview where she refuted the allegations about her relationship with her adopted father Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, saying that they were baseless.

Oct 3, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

RECAP:“Honeypreet slept in Ram Rahim's bed and had sex with him too. I saw her naked with Baba,” Vishwas Gupta said, adding that Ram Rahim would ask him to stay out of his room while she was inside with him and warned him to not tell anyone about it.

Oct 3, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

RECAP: Honeypreet Insan’s former husband Vishwas Gupta levelled scandalous allegations against jailed rapist godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter Honeypreet. Addressing a press conference, he said he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with Honeypreet. He claimed his ex-wife used to sleep in the “gufa” at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Oct 3, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Honeypreet Insan has surrendered to the Haryana Police. Earlier she was taken into custody by the Punjab Police who handed her over to their Haryana counterparts.

Oct 3, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

The Punjab Police and Haryana Police are now at loggerheads over Honeypreet's surrender. Sources in the Haryana Police told CNN-News18 that Punjab Police rejected Honeypreet's offer to surrender, despite knowing her location. It is now unclear whether Hoeypreet will surrender.

Oct 3, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Police sources in Panchkula told CNN-News18 that they no clue about Honeypreet's whereabouts. they said that they had no information about Honeypreet surrendering. 

Oct 3, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

A court in Panchkula had issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan. The Haryana Police had sounded an international alert against all three.

Oct 3, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted. She has been the closest aide of Ram Rahim since 2009. The police is on her trail for nearly a month and raids have been conducted in Nepal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.

Oct 3, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Read: Can't a Father Touch his Daughter Lovingly? Asks Honeypreet Insaan

Honeypreet Insaan, daughter of Dera sacha Sauda chief, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.

Oct 3, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Quashing reports that she had fled to Nepal, Honeypreet said that she had never left the country. “I was shocked when a look-out notice was issued against me. I never fled anywhere, was just waiting for the right legal advice.”

Oct 3, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police today. In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. “I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” she said.

  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 - 28 Sep, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    419/10
    154.5 overs
    		 422/10
    162.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES