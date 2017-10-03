Honeypreet LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Adopted Daughter Surrenders

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Earlier, Honeypreet had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court which was rejected. In the bail plea, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana.
Rakhi Sawant is gearing up for her film Ab Hoga Insaaf, based on the life of self-proclaimed godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan.
The estranged husband said that Ram Rahim kept six couples in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters as if it was a Big Boss house.
RECAP: Honeypreet Insan’s former husband Vishwas Gupta levelled scandalous allegations against jailed rapist godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter Honeypreet. Addressing a press conference, he said he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with Honeypreet. He claimed his ex-wife used to sleep in the “gufa” at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.
Honeypreet Insaan, daughter of Dera sacha Sauda chief, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, will reportedly surrender to police today. In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. “I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” she said.
