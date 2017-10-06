Honeypreet Masterminded and Funded Panchkula Violence, Dera Men Tell Cops

Five Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in police custody have claimed that Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, had masterminded and funded the Panchkula violence on August 25 that killed at least 38 people.Dan Singh, one of these five, has further revealed that Honeypreet had called for a meeting at the Sirsa headquarters on August 17, to plan for the August 25 rape case hearing against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.According to police, Singh has also alleged that she sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore to be moved to Panchkula ahead of the CBI court hearing.Honeypreet was finally arrested on October 3, after being chased for over a month since the Panchkula incident.Hours before her arrest, Honeypreet had claimed in a television interview that she had no knowledge of any planning or fund allocations made to cause violence in Panchkula.Chandigarh Police Commissioner AS Chawla on Friday said, “Honeypreet is not fully cooperating with the police. We might have to opt for a narco test on her.”Police have videographed the statements of all five Dera supporters — Rakesh, Chamkaur Singh, Dan Singh, Dilawar and Surinder Singh.According to these men, Honeypreet would handle all monetary matters in Dera along with Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s movements outside the Dera bastion.Honeypreet, who has been charged with rioting and sedition, claimed that she had no idea about the finances of Dera and that she would only direct and act in Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s films.During an interrogation after her arrest, she denied most of the charges of masterminding the riots or trying to run away from the police and stayed silent through a number of questions.She also remained quiet when the interrogators asked her how she managed to escape every time that the police raided a place that she was hiding in and who would tip her off.