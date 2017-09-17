Even as Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet remains absconding, Haryana police sources say, they have information that indicate she might have escaped to Nepal.A Haryana Police team had detained Udaipur in-charge of Dera Sacha Sauda, Pradeep Goyal in Rajasthan. Police sources claim he has shared some crucial information on Honeypreet's location and revealed that she has fled to Nepal.Pradeep, who was picked up by Haryana Police from Sector 17 Nakoda Nagar in Udaipur on Saturday, has now been shifted to Panchkula.Police sources added that Pradeep was instructed to gather crowd in Panchkula on the August 25, the day a CBI court convicted Ram Rahim in two rape cases. He further revealed that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had promised Rs 25,000 for every single person that he would bring to the gathering at Panchkula.Meanwhile, Haryana Police DGP BS Sandhu told News18 that there is no credible information yet on the location and whereabouts of Honeypreet. "At this point in time, while investigations and efforts to find her are on, we do not know her exact location," said Sandhu.A top Dera spokesperson, believed to be a close relative of Ram Rahim’s son Aditya Insaan, who was also on the run and had a lookout notice against him, has been detained by the Haryana police. A special investigation team from Panchkula arrested Prakash alias Vicky from Mohali.Honeypreet is believed to be a crucial link that would help interpret the various intelligence inputs that police and investigating agencies have gathered from the Dera Sacha Sauda.The second-most important Dera leader, Honeypreet, is believed to have been very close to Ram Rahim since 2009 and has been his constant companion. She has also acted in all of Ram Rahim’s films apart from participating in almost every social function that the Dera chief attended.