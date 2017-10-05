Organ Transplant on Sasikala's Husband Legal, Says Hospital; Questions Remain

A hospital here has rejected media reports suggesting that there is something suspicious in how jailed AIADMK ex-chief VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan underwent a liver and kidney transplant with organs taken from a teen accident victim - but this has thrown up even more questions.Chennai's Gleneagles Global Health City on Thursday released a statement denying that 19-year-old accident victim, Karthik, was shifted by his family from Thanjavur to Chennai in a brain-dead state, which is against the rules."Karthik, a young gentleman from Thanjavur, was admitted at the local hospital on Sept 30 with severe head injuries and associated injuries like long bone fracture. The doctors at the hospital apprised the family of his poor outcome. Against the medical advice, the family decided to move him to a private hospital for second opinion and specialised care," the statement read.It stressed that Karthik was moved to Chennai "against medical advice", but was silent on whether he was brought in an air ambulance and, if yes, how the family of a daily wage labourer could have afforded that.“How was a young man from a poor family taken to a global hospital. Who funded this? This needs to be investigated,” said state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararjan.This raised another question - on how Karthik, who was admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur in an accident case could be legally moved out without informing the police.The statement further went on to say that despite treatment at Gleneagles, Karthik was pronounced brain dead on October 3 and his family gave consent for organ donation after counselling.Natarajan underwent lifesaving liver and kidney transplant on Wednesday, with the hospital insisting he got the benefit of the in-house organ donation because he was "first on the waiting list".There are several questions being raised , and all these need to be answered. If not, poor patients who are to receive organs, will forever remain in the queue,” Tamilisai said.Sasikala, who is lodged at a Bangalore prison following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case had applied unsuccessfully for parole to visit her husband in hospital. The two have been living apart ever since Sasikala left him to live in the house of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.