Hotel Employee Molested by Security Manager, Sacked on Complaining

A 33-year-old woman has alleged that she was sacked from her job at a five-star hotel in Aerocity after she alleged molestation by the establishment’s security manager.A CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused trying to pull the woman’s sari. The woman is seen backing away to safety. Another man can also be seen standing next to the accused, but does nothing to help her.The woman has alleged that the accused had been pressurising her into a physical relationship and that she had resisted his advances.On July 29, he invited her to a birthday party where he allegedly tried to disrobe her and even offered to get her the gifts she wanted, the woman alleged.The woman told police that she had complained to the Human Resources (HR) department of the hotel, but was fired from her job instead.The woman approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered on July 30. The accused was yet to be arrested, PTI reported.(With PTI inputs)