House of Horror: Five More Girls Rescued from Delhi Ashram

Tales of horror continue to emerge as raids are being carried out on the premises of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya. Over 50 girls have been rescued so far from the confinement of self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit.In the latest incident, five girls were rescued from an ashram in Mohan Garden, Dwarka, in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday. The raids that started around 12 pm continued for two to three hours. Apart from the five rescued, documents of 16 girls found inside the ashram are being verified to determine if they are minors."These ashrams seem to be den of illegal activities. The CBI should urgently close down these ashrams and arrest the baba. The CBI should also investigate the role of police and netas. Locals told us that many girls were taken away from here before our operation,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.Maliwal said that some 'boxes' were recovered which contained letters with “explicit content” allegedly written to the female inmates by ashram founder Virender Dev Dixit.It all began with a PIL filed in the Delhi High Court last month by an NGO, the Foundation for Social Empowerment. In the PIL, the NGO submitted that several minors and women were allegedly being illegally confined at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya Ashram in Rohini.Acting on the PIL, the Delhi HC formed a committee to inspect the ashram. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal was also made a member. The court asked the panel to also inspect eight other ashrams of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya.The first raid took place at Dikshit's Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya on Tuesday when the team found a huge stock of medicines and syringes. The real crackdown began on Wednesday at the Rohini Ashram. It was led by DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta along with Maliwal who later claimed that she was attacked and held hostage inside the ashram by Dixit's supporters. The team rescued 40 girls.Describing the inhuman condition inside the ashram, Maliwal said, "It had prison like surroundings. The girls were being kept under closed doors."The HC has asked the CBI director to constitute a special investigation team which will take charge of all records and documents in the case. The court has also asked the CBI to probe the financial details of the ashram.The HC sought to know the funding source of the ashram. The man in the eye of the storm, Dixit is still untraceable.