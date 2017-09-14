Security forces have been on the hunt for Lashkar-e-Taiba’s commander Abu Ismail, who was behind the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in July, for over two months now. On Thursday, it took them only three minutes to shoot him dead.Sources in the security establishment attributed the swift and precise operation to the specific intelligence inputs received by the Jammu and Kashmir police.The police were told about the pin-point location of Ismail, right down to the house where he was hiding, in Nowgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar. Ismail was there with one other LeT operative named Abu Qasim.Although Ismail is the eighth big commander to be eliminated this year, what made Thursday’s operation different was speed with which the security forces took him out. Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan attributed this to “people’s prayers,” hinting that exact details of Ismail’s whereabouts being available was linked to the attack on the Amarnath Yatra, in which he broke the unwritten rule that pilgrims are off-limits.Referring to it as an “excellent operation”, a senior officer said inputs about Abu Ismail's presence in south Kashmir had been available to the forces since August. But hostility towards security forces in the villages there had kept him safe for this long. Over the last few weeks, repeated attempts were made to draw him out.“We knew it would be difficult to carry out an operation against him in south Kashmir’s villages. It was important to draw him out of his comfort zone. The last few operations in Kulgam and Pulwama were all aimed to make it difficult for him,” an officer aware of the ops told CNN-News18.The security forces finally succeeded in their plan on Thursday afternoon when they received information that Ismail was hiding in a house in Aaribagh in Nowgam.The joint team formed for the operation carefully surrounded the house and plugged any escape routes that Ismail may have kept for such a situation. They also made sure that it would not be a long-drawn out encounter, like several others have been in Kashmir.Director General of CRPF, R Bhatnagar, said that although Ismail and Qasim had tried to fire at the security personnel, it was in vain. The two terrorists were shot dead and the security men came out unscathed.