How Bathinda IG's Passion For Cycling is Sending Many on Detour

Bathinda’s Inspector General’s habit of cycling in the morning in a posh locality has put a spoke in the wheels of parents trying to drop their kids at a school nearby.The parents complain that every morning, roads leading up to the school are barricaded by police for IG MS Chinna’s daily exercise in Civil Lines area. They, on the other hand, are forced to take detours to drop their kids to school, causing inconvenience.The top Punjab Police officer gets on his bicycle and along with some colleagues and bureaucrats cycles back and forth in the barricaded area even as armed policemen stand guard at different locations. Some even hold the cellphones of the cycling officers to make it convenient for them to cycle without any hindrance.When asked about the reason for the bar on private vehicles, the IG said barriers have only been put up to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles. Smaller vehicles are allowed to pass, he said, adding that the entire area has been cleaned so that residents can enjoy their morning walk.“The idea is that for two hours every morning, all the people in this area - officials or others - can take a walk or cycle in a clean non-polluted area,” said Chinna. He said the security measures are necessary too, as judges and other senior officers also like to take a walk in the morning here.The explanation that only heavy vehicles are prevented, however, did not pass muster with parents as they claimed that they are even turned away by guards even when they are on two-wheelers.After questions were raised over why only this VIP area has been designated as a “clean non-polluted zone” to benefit morning walkers, the IG said a meeting of concerned people would be called and if they do not want this type of a facility to be provided then it would be discontinued.At the time of filing this report, it was noticed that the barricades were taken away from their usual position of the last few days and kept aside.