How CJI's Ambitious Plan to Give up Long Summer Vacation Crumbled Down

New Delhi: Did Chief Justice of India JS Khehar’s attempt to send out a message on judiciary’s readiness to give up long summer vacation crumble down?

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded top judiciary’s resolve to shorten their vacation to tackle mounting pendency, it seems the CJI’s ambitious plan could not take off quite well.

Consider this: Out of three Constitution Benches that were supposed to hear important issues of law during the 45-day-long vacation, one could not sit even for a day whereas another Bench wrapped up in two days, adjourning the case for July. The only case that could be heard, incidentally, remains the one where the CJI himself headed the Bench.

These three Benches were supposed to hear cases on validity of triple talaq, right to privacy for WhatsApp and Facebook users, and the issue of providing Indian citizenship to children of illegal migrants.

The summer break in the Supreme Court began on May 11 and it will end on June 30. The duration of vacations are fixed by high courts or the Supreme Court through rules and regulations, not by the government. The 2013 Supreme Court rules lay down that the period of the summer vacation shall not exceed seven weeks, and the top court is availing it for the entire seven weeks.

According to sources, the first resistance to sitting in the vacation came from an insider — Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar. The judge reportedly was indisposed to sit in the vacation to hear a clutch of cases relating to validity of Aadhaar.

Justice Chelameswar has to head the five-judge Constitution Bench to examine challenges to Aadhaar. The CJI wanted this matter to be heard along with three other Constitution Bench cases during the vacation. But Justice Chelameswar did not play along. He put his foot down, and reportedly made it clear much before the vacation set in that he would not be in the country for most part of the break.

Subsequently, on March 30, Justice Khehar declared that he has approved three separate Constitution Benches during the vacation to examine issues, which if not heard now, “will not be decided for years”.

While the CJI himself led the Bench for adjudicating triple talaq, Justice Dipak Misra was to head the Bench on user’s privacy policy of WhatsApp. The third Bench was to be presided over by Justice Madan B Lokur.

All three Benches sat on two occasions before the break so as to devise modalities of the proceedings. But the judges had excruciating time in convincing the lawyers to stay with them during the vacation.

CJI Khehar’s Bench remained the only one that could go the whole hog and complete what it started. This Bench continued hearings for six days to conclude the arguments and reserve it for judgment.

The first case to fizzle out was the one relating to the citizenship of illegal migrants. Senior lawyers said that most of them were appearing in the other two Constitution Bench cases as well, and so they could not remain present before all three Benches at the same time. They also complained against a departure from a convention that cases are fixed in vacation after the consent of the lawyers.

Another argument was about retirement of Justice PC Ghose, who was a part of this Bench. It was pointed out that Justice Ghose will retire later in May and if the hearing does not conclude before the date of his retirement, it will have to be heard all over again by a new Bench. Faced with lawyers’ resistance, this Bench had to let go the idea of sitting during the vacation.

Similar arguments were made by a bunch of senior lawyers before the second Bench, led by Justice Misra, as well. Justice Misra, however, convinced the lawyers to begin the arguments and said the court would defer the case after a day or two.

But in the process of preceding with the WhatsApp case, a vital point of law was sacrificed. This Bench said that it would not examine ‘right to privacy’ even though PIL petitioners had cited breach of this right as the most brazen violation WhatsApp committed in allegedly accessing, reading and sharing messages of its users.

Despite giving up a debate on such an important issue, the Bench could sit only for two days during which all it heard was whether the PIL in such a matter was maintainable or not. But even this preliminary issue could not be settled during the two-day proceeding.

Not to forget, it was a Constitution Bench, headed by Justice Khehar again, which had heard the arguments on the validity of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in the summer vacation on 2015.

Thus, Justice Khehar’s willingness to cut down on his vacation is beyond any shadow of doubts. However, to make a plan such as this successful, the CJI would need a deft plan with all his brother and sister judges coming on board. The first judge of the apex court will require an unflinching support of the senior lawyers too because able assistance of the counsel in cases of constitutional importance is a pre-requisite for good judgments. So, even as Justice Khehar has made a beginning, it is going to be a long road ahead where all stakeholders in the justice delivery system would need to come forward for sharing the weight of an overburdened judiciary.