Union Budget 2017: Here's How The Indian Newspapers Treated the Budget
A picture of Today's newspapers covering Union Budget 2017
The Union Budget 2017 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been well-received by the industry and experts, while opposition parties said it left out the farmers and youth, heaping goodies only on the salaried class.
Most of the dailies have welcomed the Budget, with one even taking giving it Modi's 'mitron' effect, one business daily believes the document missed out on key proposals.
Let's take a look at how the major Indian newspapers covered the first post-demonetisation Budget:
Here’s how the major business-centric papers in the country rated the Budget.
The Economic Times
Mint
Most of the English national dailies gave a thumbs-up to the Budget.
Business Line
Business Standard
The Financial Express
Times Of India
Hindustan Times
Indian Express
The Telegraph
Mail Today
OHeraldo in poll-bound Goa too took a balanced view of the Budget.
Hindi dailies in Uttar Pradesh, which is also going to the polls, too gave a positive review of the Budget.
Amar Ujaala
Dainik Jagran
Hindustan
Jansatta called it a surgical strike strike on black money
Dainik Janwani feels the Budget let down expectations
Navbharat Times
Punjab Kesri in poll-bound Punjab says the Budget has a little something for all interest groups
Rashtriya Sahara
