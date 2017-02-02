»
Union Budget 2017: Here's How The Indian Newspapers Treated the Budget

First published: February 2, 2017, 9:58 AM IST | Updated: 3 mins ago
The Union Budget 2017 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been well-received by the industry and experts, while opposition parties said it left out the farmers and youth, heaping goodies only on the salaried class.

Most of the dailies have welcomed the Budget, with one even taking giving it Modi's 'mitron' effect, one business daily believes the document missed out on key proposals.

Let's take a look at how the major Indian newspapers covered the first post-demonetisation Budget:

Here’s how the major business-centric papers in the country rated the Budget.

The Economic Times

Mint

Most of the English national dailies gave a thumbs-up to the Budget.

Business Line

FullSizeRender (2)

Business Standard

The Financial Express

Times Of India

Hindustan Times

Indian Express

The Telegraph

Mail Today

OHeraldo in poll-bound Goa too took a balanced view of the Budget.

Hindi dailies in Uttar Pradesh, which is also going to the polls, too gave a positive review of the Budget.

Amar Ujaala 

Dainik Jagran

Hindustan

Jansatta called it a surgical strike strike on  black money

Dainik Janwani feels the Budget let down expectations

Navbharat Times 

Punjab Kesri in poll-bound Punjab says the Budget has a little something for all interest groups

Rashtriya Sahara

