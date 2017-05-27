How Hizbul Commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat Was Tracked and Taken Down

New Delhi: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who was killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral area of Srinagar, on Saturday, was under the radar of intelligence agencies for the last few days.

Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Tral, was present in Srinagar on May 19 and 20. He reportedly wanted to strike a truce with Hurriyat leaders, who were enraged when Zakir Musa had threatened to kill them for calling Kashmir’s separatist movement political and not religious.

Sources told News18.com that the Tral operation was based on specific intelligence inputs of three militants hiding in a house in Soimoh village of Tral district, 36 km from Srinagar.

The operation commenced on Friday night and contact with the militants was established at 8:15 am, sources said. Para Commandos eventually joined the operation and two terrorists, including Bhat, were killed.

The other militant who was killed was Faizan Muzaffar Bhatt, a resident of Tral, who was studying in class 10 before joining the militant group this year. A search operation was on for the third militant.

Sabzar Bhat is the most high-profile militant target eliminated by security forces in Kashmir this year.

Talking exclusively to News18, Zulfiqar Hasan, Kashmir IG (Operations) of CRPF said, “Tral is the hot-bed of separatism in Kashmir. Now that the Hizbul Commander of Tral has been killed, we have, in effect, created a vacuum in south Kashmir.”

When asked if like after Burhan Wani’s death, the Hizbul Mujahideen might see a spike in sympathy and ‘membership’, the IG said, “Sabzar was not as popular a figure as Burhan Wani. Although we are monitoring the situation, we do not think public reactions would be as big as it was after Wani’s death.”

As a security measure, Internet services have been shut down in the valley. After news of Bhat’s death broke, clashes were reported between civilians and the police in Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama. Dozens have been injured in the melee.

“The three operations since Friday (in which two armed intruders were killed in Uri Sector) should be seen as Pakistan’s desperate act to accelerate militancy. The Indian Army has been conducting relentless counter-terrorism operations from the Line of Control to the hinterland,” said a senior Army official.

Sources said security forces have so far recovered an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifles, and a large quantity of ammunition from the encounter site.

Sources have also said that currently there are about 350 militants in the Kashmir Valley, out of whom 150 are from Pakistan.