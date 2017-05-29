How Marks Moderation Works And Why CBSE Does it

WHY CBSE DOES IT

- To compensate candidates for the difficulties experienced in answering questions within given time due to misinterpretation/ ambiguity/ error in questions

- To minimise the element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process

- To set a uniform pattern the mean level of performance in the different versions of a question paper with varying level of difficulty

- To maintain parity of pass percentage vis-à-vis preceding years, subject-wise and overall

HOW IT IS DONE

- Ensure question paper is set according to the subject syllabus and is based on textbooks/recommended books

- Prepare a comprehensive marking scheme, detailing expected answers, value points & distribution of marks

- Work out the solution themselves, particularly of numerical problems

- Fix approximate time needed to answer each question by an average student who has undertaken the entire subject course

- Prevent erroneously or ambiguously worded questions that can be misinterpreted

- Give strict unit-wise weightage as laid out in curriculum of a particular subject and keep variation of marks, if any, for different sub-units at the minimum