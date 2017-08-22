GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
How Social Media Reacted to Triple Talaq Verdict

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday declared that instant triple talaq was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2017, 12:55 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court struck down instant talaq, social media was exploding with opinions on different aspects. Here is a snap shot of reactions from Twitter.

Mahin Khan (@Mahin18tweet) called it a historic judgment and relief to Muslim women

Shubam Bharti (@ShubamBharti) said it reaffirmed faith in the judiciary.





Roopal (@Roopal01) hailed the verdict as a victory for Muslim women




Junaid Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) said that India had followed other Islamic nations in banning instant triple talaq




Chethan B (@Chethan4545)




But why were there no women on bench Deepa (@dcitis) wondered





Vinay Tripaathi (@VinayTripaathi)



