How Social Media Reacted to Triple Talaq Verdict
The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday declared that instant triple talaq was void, illegal and unconstitutional.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court struck down instant talaq, social media was exploding with opinions on different aspects. Here is a snap shot of reactions from Twitter.
Mahin Khan (@Mahin18tweet) called it a historic judgment and relief to Muslim women
Supreme Court's verdict on #TripleTalaq, historic judgement, a relief to muslim women exploited in the hide of this practice
— mahin khan (@mahin18tweet) August 22, 2017
Shubam Bharti (@ShubamBharti) said it reaffirmed faith in the judiciary.
#TripleTalaq A great decision . Again the Supreme Court installs our faith in judiciary. Rights of a mass saved.
— Shubam Bharti (@ShubamBharti) August 22, 2017
Roopal (@Roopal01) hailed the verdict as a victory for Muslim women
India gives #TripleTalaq to #TripleTalaq! Historic win for Muslim women!
— Roopal (@roopal01) August 22, 2017
Junaid Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) said that India had followed other Islamic nations in banning instant triple talaq
Like Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, etc, India bans #TripleTalaq and rightly so. Better late than never. (Before outraging - READ jurisprudence!)— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) August 22, 2017
Chethan B (@Chethan4545)
Three judges of #Supreme Court have said Talaq Talaq Talaq to #TripleTalaq— Chethan B (@chethan4545) August 22, 2017
But why were there no women on bench Deepa (@dcitis) wondered
Great to see the verdict declaring #TripleTalaq as illegal.
But why oh why are there no women on that judicial committee of 5 men.
— Deepa (@dcitis) August 22, 2017
Vinay Tripaathi (@VinayTripaathi)
Justice Nariman- Talaq— विनय त्रिपाठी (@VinayTripaathi) August 22, 2017
Justice Kurian- Talaq
Justice Lalit- Talaq#TripleTalaq Se Talaq
