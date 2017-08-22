How Social Media Reacted to Triple Talaq Verdict



Supreme Court's verdict on #TripleTalaq, historic judgement, a relief to muslim women exploited in the hide of this practice

— mahin khan (@mahin18tweet) August 22, 2017



#TripleTalaq A great decision . Again the Supreme Court installs our faith in judiciary. Rights of a mass saved.



— Shubam Bharti (@ShubamBharti) August 22, 2017





India gives #TripleTalaq to #TripleTalaq! Historic win for Muslim women!

— Roopal (@roopal01) August 22, 2017

Like Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, etc, India bans #TripleTalaq and rightly so. Better late than never. (Before outraging - READ jurisprudence!) — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) August 22, 2017

Three judges of #Supreme Court have said Talaq Talaq Talaq to #TripleTalaq — Chethan B (@chethan4545) August 22, 2017



Great to see the verdict declaring #TripleTalaq as illegal.



But why oh why are there no women on that judicial committee of 5 men.



— Deepa (@dcitis) August 22, 2017



Justice Nariman- Talaq

Justice Kurian- Talaq

Justice Lalit- Talaq#TripleTalaq Se Talaq — विनय त्रिपाठी (@VinayTripaathi) August 22, 2017

