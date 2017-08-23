How Supreme Court’s Right to Privacy Verdict Will Affect Other Landmark Cases

Even as the nine-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar, deliberates on the monumental question - whether the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right or not - there are other landmark cases upon which the judgment would have a direct bearing.Whether it is the Aadhaar validity case or the Naz foundation verdict on Section 377, Thursday’s ruling will not only define the contours of privacy in India but will also make its effect felt on various levels. News18 lists a few of them here:– The Supreme Court had made a deliberate attempt to divorce the issue of fundamental right to privacy from the constitutional challenge to Aadhaar, but the ruling on whether Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under Article 21 or not will still have a direct bearing on the Aadhaar case. Firstly, the contention of the petitioners that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organizations, it is a breach of privacy.However, if the court holds that there exists no such right to privacy, then the entire contention falls through. The opposite verdict may bolster the proposition of the petitioners. Petitioners had also apprised the court during the hearings about the leak of Aadhaar numbers and how fingerprints can be easily reproduced which may enable theft, etc. However, since this case has no relation to the Aadhaar case, an independent verdict on Right to Privacy will weigh in heavily to determine whether at all Aadhaar stands the test of constitutional scrutiny or not.Before moving on to the next point, it is pertinent to note that during the course of the hearing, the Supreme Court had observed that “Right to privacy cannot be an absolute right and the state may have some power to put reasonable restriction.” The court said it while examining whether Right to Privacy could be put under the ambit of Article 21.– The top court in this case had held that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code discriminated against a particular section of individuals in the society on the basis of sexual orientation and condemned Section 377. However, it did not strike down the provision and stated that it was not the role of judiciary to do so and was the job of the Parliament.In this case, the apex court laid down three categories under which the term ‘privacy’ must fall for an individual to avail the said right. The court stated that the personal liberty of a person must satisfy a triple test which is:(i) It must prescribe a procedure;(ii) The procedure must withstand a test of one or more of the fundamental rights conferred under Article 19 which may be applicable in a given situation; and(iii) It must also be liable to be tested with reference to Article 14.Now, it is important to note that even during the course of hearings, Justice DY Chandrachud had stated that a verdict on Right to Privacy may have a direct implication on the Naz foundation verdict, and rightly so. The justices noted that if this right is widely construed then the Naz foundation verdict would become ‘vulnerable.’In an event that the Right to Privacy is upheld, the verdict on LGBT rights will be susceptible to being challenged as the court would have already decided the crux of the case.– On March 2015, the apex court had struck down section 66A of the IT Act as unconstitutional. The case germinated from the arrest of Shaheen Dhada and Rinu Srinivasan for criticizing the shutdown of Mumbai after the death of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray on social networking website Facebook. The court struck down the sections stating it was “open ended”, “vague”, and “undefined.”The provision that was struck down was titled “punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service” and included information shared via a “computer resource or a communication device” known to be “false, but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will”.Now, if the verdict refuses to uphold Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, then will this judgment also be revisited? If a citizen does not have the right to claim a right to privacy, then there can be instances when the state can take action against an individual for merely sharing his thoughts on a social platform, which he/she would like to club under the definition of privacy and seek refuge, but a negative verdict in this case could completely turn the tables that was set after the Shreya Singhal judgment on free speech.– The first DNA Profiling Bill was prepared in 2007 and has since then undergone a lot of changes. The latest is the “Use and Regulation of DNA Based Technology Bill, 2017.”The biggest concern regarding this bill is that it has left the task of defining of privacy and security safeguards to regulation which includes implementation and sufficiency of protection, appropriate use and dissemination of DNA information, accuracy, security and confidentiality of DNA information, timely removal and deletion of obsolete or inaccurate DNA information, and other steps as necessary.DNA is not foolproof and false matches can take place for multiple reasons. Here, the privacy concerns arise and if the Supreme Court upholds Right to Privacy, then the chances of the bill being shelved is high unless all privacy and safety regulations are taken into account. Especially, when something concerns a bodily right such as the DNA of an individual, he would reserve the ultimate to invoke the breach of right to privacy as a fundamental right.