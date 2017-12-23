40 Years Running, December Jinx Strikes Lalu Yadav and RJD Again

The month of December and particularly December 23rd has turned out to be a nightmare for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.For over 40 years, Lalu Prasad, who claims to be a ‘Shiv Bhakt’ and believes in numerology, has been dreading the month of December. And rightly so. The RJD chief was convicted on Saturday, December 23, in second of the five fodder scam cases.Lalu started his political career during his college days and joined the JP movement against the Indira Gandhi government during the Emergency days. Lalu was arrested in the 1970s in Patna under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and spent an entire month, which was December, in jail. It even prompted him to name his newly born daughter Misa Bharti after the security act.Next his smooth political career was disrupted when his name figured in the infamous fodder scam in 1996. The CBI filed a charge sheet on July 23, 1997 and Lalu had to spend more than four months in jail and was released only on December 12.Lalu was again arrested in another case in the fodder scam on October 28, 1998 and released in December, the month when more cases were registered against him.However, he won the Lok Sabha election from Madhepura and Saran and became the Railway Minister in the UPA government. But he was soon convicted by a special CBI court in 2013 and was put behind the bars thus ending his stint as a prominent minister. He had to resign from the Lok Sabha and was barred from fighting elections.However, Lalu Prasad was soon released on bail by the Supreme Court in December 2013, but the verdict caused a major dent in his career and his party performed poorly and was limited to four seats in the 2014 General Elections that saw the resurgence of BJP.The month of December is back to haunt him again as the CBI court convicted him in the Deoghar treasury case of the fodder scam on Saturday.Lalu is also facing other cases of corruption for allegedly awarding tenders for maintaining two Railway hotels to a company in lieu of about two acres of prime land in Patna. The CBI is expected to file a charge sheet, again in December.