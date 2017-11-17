How They Rank: Statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Will be Eighth Tallest in World

: It's the latest addition to the list of tall, giant statues that will come up in India.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed a massive, 100-metre tall edifice of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya, marking another entry from India in the list of tallest statues of the world.Already under construction is a 597 ft (182 metre) statue of Sardar Patel (Statue of Unity), and a glorious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, whose proposed height has recently been increased from 192 metres to 210 metres, giving it advantage of few inches over the Spring Temple Buddha in China -- currently the tallest in the world.A research report by Imperial College London puts Indians among the shortest people by nationality. With and average height of 5 feet 5 inches in 2014, Indian men stand 178th among 200 surveyed countries. It also found that between 1914 and 2014, height of an average Indian man grew by about 3 cm. But our statues are growing taller at a much faster rate! In fact, India is home to the second highest number of statues over 30 metres. China ranks first.A South China Morning Post research put China at the top of the list with 19 such statues, India ranked a close second with 17. Wikipedia puts the number at 38 and 21 respectively.Not too long ago, Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami, with a height of around 42 metre, was the tallest statue in India. But with statue politics gaining momentum, Lord Hanuman is set to be dwarfed soon.