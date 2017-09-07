How to Check if Your Bank Account is Linked to Your Aadhaar?

Under its Aadhaar seeding drive, since June 1st, 2017, the government of India made it mandatory for Banking Institutions to verify and link Aadhaar ID of all customers with their respective bank accounts. Although the last date for the same is December 31st, 2017 i.e. End of the Year for people who had their bank accounts before June 1st, it is better to do first things first and link the two. As per the notification, if a person has a bank account and has not linked it with his biometric identifier Aadhaar, then his/her account will be freezed until the details are updated and Account Number and Aadhaar Number linked to each other.The Ministry of Finance made changes to the existing Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005 earlier this year according to which it mandates to link your Bank Account with your Aadhaar Number post-June 1st 2017. The bank account holders who have got their new accounts post-June 1st 2017 will have 6 months time from the date of account opening.There are many ways in which a person can link his/her Bank Account(s) with his Aadhaar Card. Most of the banks have Aadhaar Seeding links live on their official websites however this linkage can be done via SMS and Phone too besides walking in your bank and handing over the Aadhaar Document in person. It usually takes 3-4 business days to get this linkage updated in the Bank’s and UIDAI’s database. However, it is important for you to check if you Bank Account is Linked to Aadhaar or not.Step 1: Visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India – www.uidai.gov.inStep 2: Click on 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status'Step 3: Enter Aadhaar Number and Security Code and Click on Send OTPStep 4: The One Time Password - OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number as it exists in the Aadhaar databaseStep 5. Enter the OTP on the right-hand side tabStep 6: A message will flash and will give you the status whether your Bank Account is linked to your Aadhaar ID or not. It will show you details like Aadhaar Number, Bank Linking Status, Bank Linking Date and Bank Name.Step 1: Dial *99*99*1#Step 2: Enter Your 12-Digit Aadhaar NumberStep 3: Confirm that the Aadhaar Number quoted is CorrectStep 4: Upon Confirmation, You will know the last Bank Account linked with your Aadhaar ID