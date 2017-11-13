How to Check Your Bank Account Balance without Internet

Did you know that you can check your Bank Account Balance on your mobile phone even without internet and that too in less than 2 minutes? And that's not all; you will also get the details of your last 5 transactions without the internet, right on your mobile phone.You can get your account balance with the Missed Call Facility and some banks entertain bank enquiry via SMS too. There are some banks that extend this facility in different languages too.Every bank has a unique Missed Call facility number which you can dial to receive your up-to-date account balance along with last 5 transactions of your account. Similarly, the SMS format and number for inquiring the account balance differs for different banks.To avail the Missed Call facility, you must register your mobile number with your bank. If your number is not registered or linked with your bank account then you will receive a message stating “Your mobile number is not registered for this service.”In case you possess more than one account in the same bank and the registered mobile number is same for all of them, then your default account will be selected in the following order of priority:. Savings Account - SB. Current Account - CA. Overdraft - OD. Cash Credit - CC. Other AccountAnd in case you have two accounts of similar type, say both the accounts are Savings Account, and then the recently opened account will be treated as the default one for which details would be sent.You must inquire from your bank for the Missed Call facility number or the number that extends the SMS facility and gives you your Bank Account Balance details instantly.