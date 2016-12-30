Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a new mobile payment app called BHIM to enable fast, secure and reliable payments system that uses smartphones for cashless transactions (Read our review of the BHIM app).

The BHIM mobile payment app has been developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and is part of Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

The app can be used to make and receive payments and can be used by anyone who has an account with any of the 32 banks that are part of UPI. The app can be used to send money even to users who do not have the app and to accounts in banks that are not on UPI.

The app is currently available in English and Hindi on Android and the iOS version is expected soon. NPCI says it will bring the app for other platforms as well.

Many users have been unsuccessfully searching for the BHIM app on Google Play. Because of its recency and a large number of similarly named apps, the BHIM app doesn't yet prominently feature on the search results.

To install the app, follow this link to download the BHIM app for Android from Google Play and follow the instructions.