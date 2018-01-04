How to Link Your Mobile Numbers With Aadhaar From Any Telephone

UIDAI has approved a simpler process for linking of your Aadhaar number and mobile number from any telephone.Many people and political parties have raised privacy concerns over the issue of linking Aadhaar with different services like banking, etc., but it will soon be necessary to link your Aadhaar numbers and mobile numbers to continue using telecom services.Earlier the process of linking was tedious as it involved going to your service provider’s store or service centre and standing in long queues.Now, all you have to do is dial this number, 14546, and follow the instructions given by an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to link your Aadhar and mobile number.To complete the linking process, you'll need your Aadhaar number and the ability to receive an OTP from Aadhaar servers.The IVRS will ask for your consent for accessing the Aadhaar database.This process will stop the misuse of your Aadhaar data for opening illegal bank accounts or any other fraudulent activity.Some people are facing problem in using this service as the OTP either won’t come at all or will come very late. But this may have happened because, as usual, UIDAI's servers were overloaded with requests.