HPBOSE Announces 2017 Class 10 Board Exam Results, Girls Secure Top two Positions

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced 2017 Class 10 board exam Results.

The girls secured top two positions in the class 10 exams. Isha Chouhan of Minerva Academy in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur District topped the exam with 694/700 marks (99.14 per cent), while Riya Chouhan of IVN Public School in Nahan got the second spot with 693/700 marks (99 per cent).

Nikhil Rana stood at the third position with 692/700 marks (98.86 per cent).

Chairman, HPOBSE, Balbir Tegta said the top 10 positions were held by 33 students with the last one securing 97.71 per cent marks.

A total of 1,15,317 students had appeared for the exam conducted by the board in March this year, he said, adding 76,855 students cleared it while 16,564 were placed under compartment.

The overall pass percentage of the class 10 exams this year stood at 67.57 per cent, Tegta said.

It was 66.88 per cent last year.

The students can check their result on the board's official website hpbose.org

Earlier, the HPBOSE had declared the result of class 12 exams in April.

(With PTI inputs)