HPBOSE Class 10 & Class 12 Re- Evaluation Supplementary Result Declared on hpbose.org
The Class 12th supplementary examination was conducted from 12th June to 21st June 2017 whereas that of Class 10th was held from 12th June to 19th June 2017.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10th and Class 12th Re-Evaluation / Re-Checking Supplementary Result 2017 has been announced by the HP Board on its official website - hpbose.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results by following the instructions given below.
How to check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Re-Evaluation/ Re-Checking Supplementary Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website of HP Education Board - hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on “Results” tab
Step 3: Choose the link
Class 10: http://hpbose.org/Result/RevalResult_10.aspx?E=1
Class 12: http://hpbose.org/Result/RevalResult_12.aspx?E=1
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Click Search
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
The annual examinations for Class 10th and 12th were conducted in March 2017 by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Around 1,15,311 students had appeared for the examination for Class 10th, out of which 76,855 students passed while a total of 16,564 students got a compartment. In Class 12th annual exams, 1,02,075 students appeared for the exams out of which 73,948 passed, while 15,886 candidates got a compartment.
The Class 12th supplementary examination was conducted from 12th June to 21st June 2017 whereas that of Class 10th was held from 12th June to 19th June 2017. The examination was conducted for those students who failed to clear one or more subjects in the annual examination. The students who were not satisfied with the supplementary exam results had applied for re-evaluation and the results today clear when the students passed or not.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of Government of Himachal Pradesh that prescribes courses of instructions, text books and conducts examinations for Secondary School students in Himachal Pradesh. It was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala. At present more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board across the state of Himachal Pradesh. The Board sets up 1650 examination centers for over 500,000 examinees every year.
