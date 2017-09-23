HPBOSE KCCB Results 2017 Declared at hpbose.org
HPBOSE had conducted the written test for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Examination 2017 on July 8th, 9th and 23rd for recruiting candidates from Himachal Pradesh.
Screenshot taken from the official website www.hpbose.org.
HPBOSE KCCB Results 2017 have been published by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), Dharamshala on its official website - hpbose.org/.
HPBOSE had conducted the written test for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Examination 2017 on July 8th, 9th and 23rd for recruiting candidates from the state of Himachal Pradesh.
Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB), Dharamshala had earlier issued a job advertisement for 216 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Manager (Grade III), Junior Computer Programmer (Grade III), Clerk (Grade 1V General Public, Trained Secretary, Employees of Cooperative Society Quota) and Computer Operators.
Although the board has not given the list of successful candidates as yet, it has released the number of candidates that had appeared and the number of candidates that have been selected for the above-mentioned posts. Candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE KCCB 2017 exam can check the results by following the instructions below:
How to check HPBOSE KCCB Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://hpbose.org/
Step 2: Click on Notifications, it will take you to http://hpbose.org/Notification.aspx
Step 3: Notification Regarding Declaration of Written Exam Results for Various Posts in KCCB 2017
Direct Link: http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Notification_2017_KCCB_DD.PDF
HPBOSE is soon expected to release the list of candidates too which can be checked on the official website by entering the candidate’s roll number from the HPBOSE KCC Bank Exam Admit Card. In the official notification, HPBOSE has instructed the bank to give out the details of the exam results on their notice board as well as in the leading newspapers of the state.
