HPBOSE SOS 12th (Plus Two) Examination Sep 2017 Results Released at hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared results for the HPBOSE State Open School plus two supplementary exams that were organized in September 2017.
HPBOSE SOS 12th (Plus Two) Examination September 2017 results have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website - hpbose.org.
HPBOSE State Open School plus two supplementary exams were organized in September 2017. Students who had appeared for the SOS Intermediate (Plus Two) supplementary examination in September 2017 can check their result on the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download HPBOSE SOS 12th (Plus Two) Examination 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - hpbose.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’
Step 3 – Click on ‘HPSOS 12th Examination, SEPT-2017’
Step 4 – Enter Roll Number and search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: http://hpbose.org/Result/SOSPlusTwoResult.aspx
As per reports, 13984 students had appeared for the State Open School Plus Two supplementary examination last month and only 5797 students have cleared the exam and 4536 students are eligible to re-appear. The Qualifying percentage for HPBOSE SOS 12th (Plus Two) Examination September 2017 is 41.45%.
Students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for recounting or re- verification online. Applications for the same have to be submitted online along with re-verification/recounting fees till 13th November 2017, no offline application would be accepted. Students who want to apply for recounting can apply online and pay ₹400/- fees; for re-verification of exam the fee is ₹300/- per subject.
Students who are eligible to re- appear can apply for March 2018 examination till 28th November 2017, after which they can still apply however with a late fee of ₹250/- till 13th December 2017 and ₹500/- late fee till 30th December 2017.
Candidates can read through the notification at the below url:
http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/sos_result_sept_2017.PDF
