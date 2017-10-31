HPBOSE SOS Matric Examination Result Sep 2017 Released at hpbose.org

HPBOSE SOS Matric (Class 10th) Examination Result for September 2017 Exam has been declared on Tuesday by the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Board on its official website – hpbose.org.The Himachal Pradesh State Open School Board had conducted the exam for matriculate students last month. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the steps given below:– Visit the official website – hpbose.org– Click on the 'Results' tab give at the top right side of the homepage– It will take you to the Results page - http://hpbose.org/Result.aspx– Click on HPSOS 10th Examination, SEPT-2017 declared today i.e. 31-10-2017– Enter your Roll Number and Search– Download your result and take a print out for further reference- http://hpbose.org/Result/SOSMatricResult.aspxThe Himachal Pradesh State Open School Board has not notified yet on the re-evaluation procedure and schedule. Candidates who are not satisfied with their exam result can keep a watch on the website for any official notification and application process for re-evaluation of exam results.The Himachal Pradesh State Open School was constituted under the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in collaboration with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The HPSOS educational programmes are active in the state of Himachal Pradesh since academic session 2011-12 for Secondary (Matric) courses and from 2012-13 for Middle and Senior Secondary (Plus Two) courses.Thousands of students enroll for distant education from HPSOS every year to pursue their education dreams. HPSOS has approximately 181 study centers in Himachal Pradesh. HPSOS conducts Personal Contact Programmes (PCP) for each subject it offers in all its study centers across the state Himachal Pradesh.