HPCL Recruitment 2017 Walk-In Interviews on 30th October at Bihar; 30 Posts for Mgmt, Non-Mgmt & Seasonal Staff
The HPCL Recruitment 2017 walk in interview is scheduled to be conducted on 30th October 2017 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Bihar, which is also the job location for these posts.
Vacancies are in out for three departments viz Management (1), Non-Management (8) and Seasonal (21).
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is organising a walk-in interviews recruitment drive to fill 30 vacancies that it had advertised via Advt. No. – 003/HPCL Biofuels Ltd./ 2017 on its official website - hpclbiofuels.co.in. As HPCL Recruitment 2017 is a walk-in interview process therefore the selection will completely depend on the interview session.
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the same by following steps given below:
How to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - hpclbiofuels.co.in
Step 2 – Click on “Recruitment 2017 – 2018” under What’s New
Step 3 – Go through eligibility criteria
Step 4 – Download the form
Step 5 – Enter your details and add scanned photo
Step 6 – Take a print out and carry it to interview
Direct Link - http://hpclbiofuels.co.in/downloads/New%20_%20Advertisement%20_%20Mgmt,Nmgt&%20Seasonal.pdf
Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Recruitment 2017:
Academic Qualification:
Candidates must be atleast Matric (Class 10th) pass and further must have obtained SBCC/ITI/Bachelors degree/Masters degree in the relevant programme as required for each post from a recognized institution or university.
Pay Scale & Work Experience:
The Pay Scale & Work experience for HPCL Recruitment 2017 varies for different positions.
Age Limit:
Candidates must be of minimum 18 years of age as on 1st September 2017 to apply for any post. Maximum age for applying in the management department is 57 years and maximum age for applying in the non-management department and seasonal posts is 55 years. Cut off date for qualification and age is 1st September 2017.
Documents for Interview:
1. Copy of all Qualification certificates with different semester/year mark sheets
2. Date of Birth proof
3. Experience certificate and copy of same
4. NOC/passing certificate from your employer if working with any kind of government recognised organization.
Address of Walk-in Interviews:
HPCL Biofuels Limited
House No-271, Road No. 3E
New Patliputra Colony, Patna
Bihar - 800013.
Phone Number – 0612-2260185, 2260069
