HPCL Recruitment 2017 Walk-In Interviews on 30th October at Bihar; 30 Posts for Mgmt, Non-Mgmt & Seasonal Staff

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is organising a walk-in interviews recruitment drive to fill 30 vacancies that it had advertised via Advt. No. – 003/HPCL Biofuels Ltd./ 2017 on its official website - hpclbiofuels.co.in. As HPCL Recruitment 2017 is a walk-in interview process therefore the selection will completely depend on the interview session.The HPCL Recruitment 2017 walk in interview is scheduled to be conducted on 30th October 2017 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Bihar, which is also the job location for these posts. Vacancies are in out for three departments viz Management (1), Non-Management (8) and Seasonal (21).Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the same by following steps given below:Visit the official website - hpclbiofuels.co.inClick on “Recruitment 2017 – 2018” under What’s NewGo through eligibility criteriaDownload the formEnter your details and add scanned photoTake a print out and carry it to interviewhttp://hpclbiofuels.co.in/downloads/New%20_%20Advertisement%20_%20Mgmt,Nmgt&%20Seasonal.pdfCandidates must be atleast Matric (Class 10th) pass and further must have obtained SBCC/ITI/Bachelors degree/Masters degree in the relevant programme as required for each post from a recognized institution or university.The Pay Scale & Work experience for HPCL Recruitment 2017 varies for different positions.Candidates must be of minimum 18 years of age as on 1st September 2017 to apply for any post. Maximum age for applying in the management department is 57 years and maximum age for applying in the non-management department and seasonal posts is 55 years. Cut off date for qualification and age is 1st September 2017.1. Copy of all Qualification certificates with different semester/year mark sheets2. Date of Birth proof3. Experience certificate and copy of same4. NOC/passing certificate from your employer if working with any kind of government recognised organization.HPCL Biofuels LimitedHouse No-271, Road No. 3ENew Patliputra Colony, PatnaBihar - 800013.Phone Number – 0612-2260185, 2260069