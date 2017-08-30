HPTET 2017 Admit Cards Expected Soon on hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) conducts Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) every year to fill vacancies for the post of JBT - Junior Basic Teachers, TGT - Trained Graduate Teachers (for Arts, Non-medical, Medical) and LT - Language Teachers for Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu Subjects.
Screenshot taken from the official website www.hpbose.org
The HP TET 2017 Admit Card is expected to be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website – hpbose.org.
Although there’s no confirmation or notification by the Himachal Board as yet on its official website, however as the trend has been in the last few years, the Board releases admit cards around 5 days before the commencement of HPTET exams.
This year the exams are slated to start from September 3rd and will end on September 17th 2017 for the posts of various teachers. Candidates who had successfully registered online for HPTET can follow the instructions below to download their admit card:
How to Download HPTET 2017 Admit Card?
Step1: Visit the official website of HP TET – hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the “TET 2017”
Step 3: Click on “Download Admit Card”
Step 4: Enter your Details and Click submit
Step 5: Download your Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
Candidates are required to carry the admit card at the examination hall alongwith other mandatory verification documents like Aadhaar Card.
Candidates can check the complete information and instructions for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 at:
http://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) conducts Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) every year to fill vacancies for the post of JBT - Junior Basic Teachers, TGT - Trained Graduate Teachers (for Arts, Non-medical, Medical) and LT - Language Teachers for Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu Subjects.
The candidates can refer to the exam dates for HPTET 2017:
3rd September - Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) TET and Shastri TET Exam
9th September - TGT (Non-Medical) and Language Teacher TET
10th September - TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET exam
17th September - Punjabi and Urdu TET exams
The candidates who qualify the HPTET 2017 will be eligible to be appointed as JBT, TGT or LT teachers in the coming seven years by HP Board.
Although there’s no confirmation or notification by the Himachal Board as yet on its official website, however as the trend has been in the last few years, the Board releases admit cards around 5 days before the commencement of HPTET exams.
This year the exams are slated to start from September 3rd and will end on September 17th 2017 for the posts of various teachers. Candidates who had successfully registered online for HPTET can follow the instructions below to download their admit card:
How to Download HPTET 2017 Admit Card?
Step1: Visit the official website of HP TET – hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the “TET 2017”
Step 3: Click on “Download Admit Card”
Step 4: Enter your Details and Click submit
Step 5: Download your Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
Candidates are required to carry the admit card at the examination hall alongwith other mandatory verification documents like Aadhaar Card.
Candidates can check the complete information and instructions for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 at:
http://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) conducts Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) every year to fill vacancies for the post of JBT - Junior Basic Teachers, TGT - Trained Graduate Teachers (for Arts, Non-medical, Medical) and LT - Language Teachers for Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu Subjects.
The candidates can refer to the exam dates for HPTET 2017:
3rd September - Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) TET and Shastri TET Exam
9th September - TGT (Non-Medical) and Language Teacher TET
10th September - TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET exam
17th September - Punjabi and Urdu TET exams
The candidates who qualify the HPTET 2017 will be eligible to be appointed as JBT, TGT or LT teachers in the coming seven years by HP Board.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Applauds Bangladesh After Maiden Test Win Over Australia
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Malaika And Shilpa's Modern Spin To Saree Is Winning Hearts
- Death Note Netflix Film Review: Manga Series Butchered
- Julie 2 Teaser: Raai Laxmi Goes Bold For The Erotic Thriller