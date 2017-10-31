HPTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys Released for Punjabi & Urdu at hpbose.org
HPBOSE had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2017 on September 17, 2017.
Image for representation only.
HPTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Punjabi and Urdu has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website - hpbose.org.
HPBOSE had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2017 on September 17, 2017. The HPTET 2017 exam was organised at 5 test centres in four districts of the state of Himachal Pradesh. The answer keys for all the four booklets viz A,B, C, D have been released in the pdf format on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET for Punjabi and Urdu subjects can download the provisional answer keys by following the steps given below.
How to Download Provisional Answer Keys – Punjabi and Urdu
Step 1 – Visit the official website - hpbose.org
Step 2 – Click on Notifications
Step 3 – Click on Provisional Answer Key for TET Punjabi & Urdu conducted on 17-09-2017
Step 4 – Download the relevant answer key to compare with your answer script
Direct Link - http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.Prov.Answer.Key.2017.PDF
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer keys and who wish to challenge the same can do it till November 10th 2017. For challenging any answer, they need to provide a substantial proof of their claim from an authoritative source of knowledge.
Candidates can either send an email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or fax the same to the Assistant Secretary, Paper Setting Branch. The official fax number to challenge the provisional answer keys is 01892-225419 or 222817.
Candidates need to ensure that they send the challenge on a working day only, on or before the last date 11th November 2017, post which no application will be entertained by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Authorities.
HPBOSE had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2017 on September 17, 2017. The HPTET 2017 exam was organised at 5 test centres in four districts of the state of Himachal Pradesh. The answer keys for all the four booklets viz A,B, C, D have been released in the pdf format on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET for Punjabi and Urdu subjects can download the provisional answer keys by following the steps given below.
How to Download Provisional Answer Keys – Punjabi and Urdu
Step 1 – Visit the official website - hpbose.org
Step 2 – Click on Notifications
Step 3 – Click on Provisional Answer Key for TET Punjabi & Urdu conducted on 17-09-2017
Step 4 – Download the relevant answer key to compare with your answer script
Direct Link - http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.Prov.Answer.Key.2017.PDF
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer keys and who wish to challenge the same can do it till November 10th 2017. For challenging any answer, they need to provide a substantial proof of their claim from an authoritative source of knowledge.
Candidates can either send an email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or fax the same to the Assistant Secretary, Paper Setting Branch. The official fax number to challenge the provisional answer keys is 01892-225419 or 222817.
Candidates need to ensure that they send the challenge on a working day only, on or before the last date 11th November 2017, post which no application will be entertained by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Authorities.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 2 First Look Video: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
- You'll Be Shocked By This Crazy Photo Of Sunny Leone Doing The Most Surprising Thing To Daniel Weber
- Trollers Take a Dig at Nia Sharma For Sporting Violet Lips, Call her 'Transgender', 'Teen Porn'
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign