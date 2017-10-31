HPTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys Released for Punjabi & Urdu at hpbose.org

HPTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Punjabi and Urdu has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website - hpbose.org.HPBOSE had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2017 on September 17, 2017. The HPTET 2017 exam was organised at 5 test centres in four districts of the state of Himachal Pradesh. The answer keys for all the four booklets viz A,B, C, D have been released in the pdf format on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET for Punjabi and Urdu subjects can download the provisional answer keys by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - hpbose.org– Click on Notifications– Click on Provisional Answer Key for TET Punjabi & Urdu conducted on 17-09-2017– Download the relevant answer key to compare with your answer script- http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.Prov.Answer.Key.2017.PDFCandidates who find any discrepancy in the answer keys and who wish to challenge the same can do it till November 10th 2017. For challenging any answer, they need to provide a substantial proof of their claim from an authoritative source of knowledge.Candidates can either send an email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or fax the same to the Assistant Secretary, Paper Setting Branch. The official fax number to challenge the provisional answer keys is 01892-225419 or 222817.Candidates need to ensure that they send the challenge on a working day only, on or before the last date 11th November 2017, post which no application will be entertained by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Authorities.