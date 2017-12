HSSC Recruitment Begins 1st Jan 2018; 282 Posts, Apply before 22nd Jan 2018

HSSC Recruitment Advertisement has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on its official website - http://hssc.gov.in. HSSC aims to fill 282 vacancies for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, Tabla Player, Junior Lecture Assistant and Laboratory Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website from 1st January 2018 once the application process begins.Online Application Process Begins – 1st January 2018Online Application Process Ends – 22nd January 2018 (11:59PM)Last Date to Pay Application Fee – 24th January 2018 (11:59PM)HSSC Recruitment 2017 Vacancy Details:Laboratory Attendant – 162Junior Lecture Assistant – 61Tabla Player – 23Sub-Fire Officer – 26Fire Station Officer – 10Total posts – 282The applicant must possess a Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) degree from a recognized institution or university with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.OrThe applicant must be a graduate in Science and Chemistry as one subject at graduation level with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized institution or university.OrDiploma in Fire Station Officer’s and Instructor’s Course from National Fire Service College, NagpurThe applicant must be a graduate from a recognized institution or university with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.OrSub-Fire Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, NagpurThe applicant must possess a Diploma in Tabla from a recognized institution or university.The applicant must have Science as a subject in Class 10th and at least 5 Years of experience in college.The applicant must have physics, chemistry, biology or general science as subjects in Class 10th.Candidates must go through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria in detail:The applicants should fall in the age bracket of 17 to 42 years however age-relaxation rules as applicable in the state of Haryana apply.The selection Process will comprise of a written test for all posts followed by certificate verification by HSSC.1. Written exam: 90 Marks2. Socio-Economic criteria and experience: 10 Marks