HSSC Recruitment Begins 1st Jan 2018; 282 Posts, Apply before 22nd Jan 2018
HSSC aims to fill 282 vacancies for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, Tabla Player, Junior Lecture Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.hssc.gov.in/
HSSC Recruitment Advertisement has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on its official website - http://hssc.gov.in.
HSSC aims to fill 282 vacancies for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, Tabla Player, Junior Lecture Assistant and Laboratory Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website from 1st January 2018 once the application process begins.
HSSC Recruitment 2017 Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins – 1st January 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 22nd January 2018 (11:59PM)
Last Date to Pay Application Fee – 24th January 2018 (11:59PM)
HSSC Recruitment 2017 Vacancy Details:
Laboratory Attendant – 162
Junior Lecture Assistant – 61
Tabla Player – 23
Sub-Fire Officer – 26
Fire Station Officer – 10
Total posts – 282
Academic Qualification & Experience:
Fire Station Officer
The applicant must possess a Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) degree from a recognized institution or university with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.
Or
The applicant must be a graduate in Science and Chemistry as one subject at graduation level with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized institution or university.
Or
Diploma in Fire Station Officer’s and Instructor’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur
Sub-Fire Officer
The applicant must be a graduate from a recognized institution or university with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.
Or
Sub-Fire Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur
Tabla Player
The applicant must possess a Diploma in Tabla from a recognized institution or university.
Junior Lecture Assistant
The applicant must have Science as a subject in Class 10th and at least 5 Years of experience in college.
Laboratory Attendant
The applicant must have physics, chemistry, biology or general science as subjects in Class 10th.
Candidates must go through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria in detail:
http://hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/68_1_1_advt%2011.2017.PDF
Age Limit:
The applicants should fall in the age bracket of 17 to 42 years however age-relaxation rules as applicable in the state of Haryana apply.
Selection Process:
The selection Process will comprise of a written test for all posts followed by certificate verification by HSSC.
1. Written exam: 90 Marks
2. Socio-Economic criteria and experience: 10 Marks
