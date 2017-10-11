HTET 2017-18 to be Held on Dec 23 and 24; Aadhaar Mandatory to Apply

Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test - HTET 2017 is expected to be organised on December 23rd and 24th 2017 by the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani.The online application process for HTET 2017 is expected to be initiated in November 2017 by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana on its official website - bseh.org.in.The Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test is a state level eligibility exam conducted every year by the Government of Haryana to qualify candidates for the recruitment of PRT, TGT and PGT teachers in various government schools across the state of Haryana. The HTET exam is segregated in three levels based on the classes from Class I to XII that the teachers will teach in government schools of Haryana.HTET exam is given by candidates who are eligible to work as Primary Teachers (PRT) and can teach students from Class I to V.HTET exam is meant for candidates who are eligible to teach elementary classes from Class VI to VIII as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).HTET exam is organized for candidates who can teach secondary classes from Class IX to XII as Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)From HTET 2017-18, candidates appearing for the exam must furnish their Aadhaar details for successful registration. As per the Haryana Board chairman – Dr. Jagbir Singh, applications of candidates whose original documents will not match with their Aadhaar details will be treated as incomplete and hence will be cancelled.Therefore, it is recommended for the candidates interested in HTET 2017-18 to get their details rectified in Aadhaar if there's any discrepancy related to name, etc.The scheme of HTET 2017-18 exam has been revised by the Haryana Board for HTET Level – I and Level – III from this year.