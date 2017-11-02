HTET 2017 Online Application Process Begins at htetonline.com, Apply Before 10th Nov 2017
HTET 2017 Online Application process has begun on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana - htetonline.com. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for 23rd December 2017 for Level 3 (PGT - Lecturer) exam and Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (TGT Teacher) exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017. Aadhaar number is mandatory to be furnished for the online application of HTET 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below:
How to Apply for HTET 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - htetonline.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online For HTET – December 2017’
Step 3 – Enter details and register
Step 4 – Upload photo, signature and thumb impression
Step 5 – Pay application fees online
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: http://www.htetonline.com/ReEngageMain.aspx
Candidates need to submit printed application form on the date of examination.
Application Fee:
Eligibility Criteria:
http://htetonline.com/PDF/HTET_Information_Bulletin.pdf
Examination Dates and Timings:
Candidates can download their Admit Cards from 15th November 2017 onwards from the official website.
- SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹500/- for Level-1, ₹900/- for Level-2, and ₹1200/- for Level-3.
- All candidates excluding SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.
- All candidates outside Haryana including SC/PH need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.
http://htetonline.com/PDF/HTET_Information_Bulletin.pdf
- The Level III exam will be conducted on 23rd December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM.
- Level II exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 10:00AM to 12:30PM
- Level I exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM
Candidates can download their Admit Cards from 15th November 2017 onwards from the official website.
