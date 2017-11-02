GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HTET 2017 Online Application Process Begins at htetonline.com, Apply Before 10th Nov 2017

Eligibility criteria differ for all levels of the HTET 2017 exam. Candidates must refer to the detailed notification before applying online.

Contributor Content

Updated:November 2, 2017, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HTET 2017 Online Application Process Begins at htetonline.com, Apply Before 10th Nov 2017
Aadhaar number is mandatory to be furnished for the online application of HTET 2017.
HTET 2017 Online Application process has begun on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana - htetonline.com. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for 23rd December 2017 for Level 3 (PGT - Lecturer) exam and Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (TGT Teacher) exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017. Aadhaar number is mandatory to be furnished for the online application of HTET 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below:

How to Apply for HTET 2017 Online?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - htetonline.com

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online For HTET – December  2017’

Step 3 – Enter details and register

Step 4 – Upload photo, signature and thumb impression

Step 5 – Pay application fees online

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Direct link: http://www.htetonline.com/ReEngageMain.aspx

Candidates need to submit printed application form on the date of examination.

Application Fee:

  1. SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹500/- for Level-1, ₹900/- for Level-2, and ₹1200/- for Level-3.


  3. All candidates excluding SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.


  5. All candidates outside Haryana including SC/PH need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.


Eligibility Criteria:

Eligibility criteria differ for all levels of the HTET 2017 exam. Candidates must refer to the detailed notification before applying online.
http://htetonline.com/PDF/HTET_Information_Bulletin.pdf

Examination Dates and Timings:

  1. The Level III exam will be conducted on 23rd December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM.

  2. Level II exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 10:00AM to 12:30PM

  3. Level I exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM


Candidates can download their Admit Cards from 15th November 2017 onwards from the official website.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES