HTET 2017 Online Application Process Begins at htetonline.com, Apply Before 10th Nov 2017

SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹500/- for Level-1, ₹900/- for Level-2, and ₹1200/- for Level-3.



All candidates excluding SC/PH candidates of Haryana Domicile need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.



All candidates outside Haryana including SC/PH need to pay ₹1000/- for Level-1, ₹1800/- for Level-2, and ₹2400/- for Level-3.





The Level III exam will be conducted on 23rd December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM.

Level II exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 10:00AM to 12:30PM

Level I exam will be conducted on 24th December 2017 from 3:00PM to 5:30PM



HTET 2017 Online Application process has begun on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana - htetonline.com . Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for 23December 2017 for Level 3 (PGT - Lecturer) exam and Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (TGT Teacher) exam will be conducted on 24December 2017. Aadhaar number is mandatory to be furnished for the online application of HTET 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - htetonline.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online For HTET – December 2017’Step 3 – Enter details and registerStep 4 – Upload photo, signature and thumb impressionStep 5 – Pay application fees onlineStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceDirect link: http://www.htetonline.com/ReEngageMain.aspx Candidates need to submit printed application form on the date of examination.Eligibility criteria differ for all levels of the HTET 2017 exam. Candidates must refer to the detailed notification before applying online.Candidates can download their Admit Cards from 15November 2017 onwards from the official website.