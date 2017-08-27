'Huge Lapse on Panchkula DCP's Part Caused Violence,' Says Haryana Govt

: Haryana Home Secretary Ram Nivas on Sunday hit out at IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, saying that Kumar issued a wrong order under CrPC, "a huge lapse on his part", causing a large-scale violence in the city.In order to avoid any untoward incident on Monday when the special CBI judge announces the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Nivas said that the security within 10 km of Rohtak jail was fool proof. "Even a bird cannot flutter its wings here," he said.Nivas said that 552 people had been arrested in connection with clashes that led to the death of 36 people and caused injuries to more than 250 people. The Home Secretary requested media not to go anywhere without security, adding that more complaints will be registered on the basis of footage acquired from media.The Punjab and Haryana court on Saturday had chastised the Haryana government, saying it had "let Panchkula burn for political gains". Nivas, however, denied "political surrender to allure a vote bank", as asserted by the court."There were some errors, but the government was acting cautiously," Nivas said, adding the current situation in Haryana shouldn't be compared to the Jat agitation.Panchkula has a porous border and people trickled into the city from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, he said, "Posing a mammoth challenge to police.""There was no lack of sincerity on part of the government. The chief minister never asked me to go slow," he said.Dera Sacha Sauda supporters went on a rampage, minutes after a special CBI court pronounced Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty in a rape case filed in 2002.