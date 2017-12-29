Hugging Row: Kerala School Meets Parents, Decision to Allow Students to Sit for Exam on Jan 3

The incident happened on July 21 during the arts festival in the school. Since then, both the students have not attended school. The Kerala High Court had also upheld the school's decision.

: Parents of the two students, who were suspended for hugging in public, have held a meeting with the school in Thiruvananthapuram to find an amicable solution to the issue.The meeting between St Thomas Central School and the parents of the teenagers was convened by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor.Arun M, the father of the suspended boy, told, "The meeting was convened by MP Shashi Tharoor. The meeting was quite positive. But we are yet to get their official confirmation and hope that by January 3 we will have a solution.""Things are moving on a positive note. The discussions were in such a way that my son and the girl will be allowed to write their exams," he added.The girl and the boy were 11th and 12th standard students respectively. They were suspended after the duo hugged each other in full public glare inside the school campus.While the teenagers said it was a congratulatory and friendly hug, the school maintained that it was against their disciplinary practices and that the hug was too long to be a congratulatory one.The boy had earlier toldthat he is under tremendous pressure as he is not sure whether he will be able to write his board exams that are scheduled to be held in a few months."I cannot afford to lose one year because of a friendly hug, I gave my friend. The secretary had used really bad words at me, abused me. They had given this whole incident a sexual colour. I want to write my exams."The girl had also toldthat she and her mother were harassed by the secretary of the school. "My mother and I visited the secretary. He harassed us in a lot of ways. He slut-shamed me, he shamed my family for bringing me up this way, called my family immoral. He has used sexually harassing and demeaning words against me. He made my mother cry because he was using really abusive words," she said.She also hoped that she will be able to appear for her 11th standard exam so that she does not lose a year.The school had initially maintained that they will let the students appear for the exam only if the court or the CBSE allows them, but have since changed in the stand. On January 3, an official meeting will be held between the parents and the school authorities.​