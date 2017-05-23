‘Human Shield’ Victim Shocked by Army’s Decision to Reward Major

Srinagar: The man who was tied to an Army Jeep as a human shield has expressed shock over the Army’s decision to reward the officer responsible for the act.

Speaking to CNN-News1 8, Farooq Ahmad Dar said he was appalled by the Army’s decision to honour Major Leetul Gogoi.

He asked if the Army chief would have been tied to the bonnet of the jeep like him, would he have rewarded the officer then as well.

Dar said he been in depression since the fateful day and had to consult psychiatrists because he now has a sleeping disorder.

“I have not been able to resume my work. I am confined to home mostly and don't go out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, Munir Khan, told reporters that the FIR against Gogoi will not been quashed and the case will continue.

National Conference spokesman Junaid Matoo told CNN-News18 that it was shameful that the Army officer was rewarded even before the probe was completed. “Where does this happen that you reward a person when an inquiry has not been finalised,” he said.

PDP spokesman Rafi Mir said the decision was ‘ill-timed’ because the inquiry is still ongoing. The PDP and BJP who are in alliance in Jammu and Kashmir government are clearly at odds over this issue.

Gogoi, who had tied Dar to his Jeep during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, was honoured on Monday with the Army Chief's Commendation Card for ‘sustained’ efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

The video showing Dar being used as a human shield had triggered public outrage, prompting the Army to institute a probe to look into the circumstances that led Gogoi to tie him to his jeep.

CPI leader D Raja said, “We should be sensitive towards the people of J&K. This kind of action will further deteriorate the situation in the state. Army must not react this way.”

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP. “The BJP-PDP government has failed to control the situation in Kashmir. BJP is trying to shield their failure by doing all this,” he said.