Hunger Strike of Wife of Army Jawan, Who Alleged Ill-treatment by Seniors, Enters Third Day, Hospitalised

Rewa: Seeking justice for her husband posted in army who had gone public with a video alleging mistreatment with the personnel, Richa Singh’s hunger strike entered third day on Monday and she was admitted to local Sanay Gandhi Memorial Hospital as her condition deteriorated this morning.

She has alleged that her husband Yagya Pratap Singh too has been sitting on hunger strike at Fatahgarh where he is posted.

Army jawan’s family on Monday alleged that Yagya Pratap Singh was being taken to Lucknow Mental Hospital by army officers but as media got the whiff, they allegedly took Singh somewhere else. Hearing the development, Richa striking in Rewa, fainted and was taken to Sainik Hospital but was referred to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital later.

Richa who lives with her son Parth in Bodabagh area in Rewa in a rented quarter, alleged that her husband was surrounded by four guards ever since he exposed the ill-treatment through the video. She has wrote to the President of India, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Supreme Court, seeking intervention in the matter.

"No one else other than media was helping them out in the distress," she added.



Lance Nayak Yagya Pratap Singh had alleged that he was made to walk officer's dog, wash clothes, work in the kitchen and even polish shoes which was below the dignity for an army jawan.

On the directives of administration, a team led by Dr Harshvardhan Shrivastava had examined Richa on Sunday evening at her home and said that she was running fever and has problems in speaking. “She is underweight and could be at risk if she persists with the hunger strike,” the physician said.

Zila Sainik Kalyan Board officer Pk Gnaga and other officers too has approached Richa asking her to discontinue hunger strike and requesting her to have faith in departmental process. However an adamant Richa made it clear that she was not only fighting for husband but for thousands of other jawans as well.

Though the Zila Sainik Kalyan Board officers assured her to forward her grievance to Defence Ministry and also said that publicising this issue was not proper.

“I, my husband and my son are fighting for justice,” she said.

Richa’s husband, Lance Nayak Yagya Pratap Singh had put up a video alleging that jawans like him were mistreated by the seniors in the army.

His wife sounding apprehensive for her husband’s safety after the video went viral, is seeking dignified posting for her husband and other jawans as well.