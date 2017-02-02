»
Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani Admitted to ICU Under Police Watch

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

First published: February 2, 2017, 10:00 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File image of Octogenarian Hurriyat patriarch Syed Ali Geelani. (Image: AFP)

Srinagar: Octogenarian Hurriyat patriarch Syed Ali Geelani was on Wednesday night shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after he complained of severe chest pain.

Sources close to Geelani said that at 11:45 pm Geelani complained of massive chest congestion and pain.

Since Geelani is not being allowed to move out of his home due to house arrest, police was informed that Geelani needs to be shifted to a hospital.

At around 2:45 am, Geelani, in police custody, was shifted to SKIMS where several tests, including ECGs, were conducted.

He was later admitted to medical ICU and was being constantly monitored by specialist doctors.

A spokesperson of Hurriyat has said that Geelani is stable and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Geelani’s son Naseem Geelani said: “Abbu complained of chest pain and at about 2 am we rushed him to SKIMS. Doctors on duty conducted tests and admitted him in ICU. Conditions are stable. All are requested to pray for speedy recovery.”

