Hyderabad Cloudburst Kills 3, Downpour to Continue for Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains battered Hyderabad on Monday evening that led to waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. Three people have been killed in rain related incidents.Officials termed it a cloudburst as some areas recorded 7 cm to 12 cm rainfall. Drains were overflowing at many places, inundating major roads in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, in the Information Technology hub of Cyberabad and on the outskirts. Several colonies plunged into darkness as the wires snapped, disrupting the supply.Two people, including a child, were killed and two injured when a wall collapsed in Singadikunta area in Banjara Hills. One person died of electrocution in Old City.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has advised people to venture out as per the rain updates on Met department website.According to a Met official, 67.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city from around 4.30 PM to 8.30 PM. The rainfall was mainly due to the monsoon.The downpour led to inundation of several low-lying areas and traffic moved at a snail's pace due to water-logging at different places in the city.The GHMC said its personnel have been pressed into service to flush out stagnated water and to take up other relief works.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who spoke to GHMC Commissioner and the city police commissioner, urged the official machinery to be on alert throughout the night.(With agency inputs)