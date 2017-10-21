Hyderabad Driver Caught Masturbating by Woman Passenger Arrested

Arrested accused Prem Kumar, he is owner and not the driver of the car. He was driving as regular driver was not on duty:Vishwa Prasad, DCP pic.twitter.com/k6LiPQIZno — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2017

: Cyberabad Police have arrested a cab driver who allegedly behaved indecently during the ride of a woman passenger.The woman, a resident of Kondapur of Gachibowli area in Hyderabad, took the cab in the morning of October 19 for airport to catch a flight to Delhi, a police release said."The driver started behaving strangely as soon as the car entered the Outer Ring Road. He slowed down the car and drove in a odd manner. He started staring at her through the rear view mirror and to her shock she realised that the driver unzipped his pant and was masturbating in full public view," the release said by the police said.The woman threatened him to call police after which he behaved himself and dropped her at the airport, it said. Soon after landing at the Delhi airport, the woman called 1091 helpline besides lodging a complaint with Safdarjung police station. She had also posted her complaint on a social networking site, it said.The complaint has been received by Cyberabad Police and the complainant has been contacted. She was requested to send an e-mail complaint, it said.The Cyberabad Police registered a case of sexual harassment and other concerned charges under the IPC, it said."The DCP, Madhapur formed two special teams and identified the car and the accused driver. The owner-cum-driver has been arrested within no time and he is being remanded to judicial custody," the release said.The negligence of the cab service would also be probed, police said."In this connection it is very pertinent to mention that Cyberabad police attach a great importance to the aspect of women safety and security especially in the IT Corridor Area. The police have promptly registered the FIR and swiftly brought the offender to book," the release added.