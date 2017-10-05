Hyderabad Gets Ready to Host Global Entrepreneurship Summit

The best innovators and entrepreneurs from across the world will come together at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from November 28-30.Themed, "Women First, Prosperity for All", GES will feature entrepreneurs, especially women, from across the world who are doing groundbreaking work in different fields.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Summit on November 28, it will be co-hosted by Indian and US governments, the GES will bring together 1500 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from around the world.The American delegation to GES will be led by Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend early session on November 29th.The US delegation will include investors and promoters from the Silicon Valley, among other big names.Addressing the media, Jennifer Arangio, Senior Director for International Organisations and Alliances, National Security Council, The White House, said, "The theme for this year demonstrates the commitment of Trump administration towards women economic empowerment. Leading the US delegation is Ivanka Trump, who has dedicated her career to promote women in business and work place. The Summit is a great opportunity to expand partnerships, launch initiatives and take ideas to next level."The participants will engage in two and half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking. Apart from parallel sessions, there would be prominent and powerful speakers from all over the world sharing their experiences, giving masterclass, conducting workshops on different themes like Health care & life-sciences, digital economy & financial technology, Energy & Infrastructure and Media & Entertainment.Katherine Hadda, US Consul general, Hyderabad, said, "There are 130 companies in Hyderabad, who in addition to creating jobs, in both countries, are always actively working to stimulate entrepreneurship and women empowerment. This Summit will enable us to introduce even more American entrepreneurs and investors to this dynamic region."This is the first time GES is being held in Asia. Promising to make the event biggest and best, Dr C Muralikrishna Kumar, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog said, "I can say more than half of delegates will be women. From Indian entrepreneur point of view it will be possible for them to network and get mentoring from best CEOs & interact with investors at world level. It will create lot of opportunities."The Government is even planning to launch an app which will allow participants to network with others.