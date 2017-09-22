Hyderabad Metro Set For November Launch

: After a long wait, the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail is ready to be opened by November. However, there is no official confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) yet.In the first phase, 30-km stretch from Nagole to Ameerpet (17 km) and Ameerpet to Miyapur (13 km) will be opened to the public.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the project. The PM is scheduled to visit Hyderabad from November 28 to 30 for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit."We are ready for the November launch. Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is the largest Public Private Partnership project, taken up at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. So we are very keen on the PM inaugurating it," Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said.Rao said they are still awaiting confirmation from the PMO. "If things don't work out as planned, we will have look for another date," he added.The Metro is expected to cater to around 17 lakh people every day.Refuting allegations of delay, KTR said, "If we wanted we could have opened a few kilometres like Lucknow and Kochi. But we wanted the Metro to be of advantage to the people. We are starting with a 30-km stretch which will connect two ends of the city."