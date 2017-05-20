X

Hyderabad Police Arrest 76-year-old man on Harassment Charges

IANS

Updated: May 20, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad on Saturday arrested a 76-year-old man on charges of harassing a girl.

SHE team, formed to check the menace of molestation in the city, arrested Vinod Diwan, a resident of Sainikpuri in Kushaiguda under Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Police said the man had been harassing a 24-year-old MBA student over phone.

According to police, the girl, along with her grandfather, had gone to Saibaba Temple in Kushaiguda on Thursday. However, her grandfather suddenly fell sick there and Diwan helped them by dropping him home on his motorbike.

Diwan, who had taken the girl's mobile number, later phoned her and invited her for a long drive. She politely refused but the man continued to pester her. She then approached SHE team, seeking help.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
