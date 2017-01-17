Hyderabad Police Arrest US Citizen For Uploading Child Pornography

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old citizen of USA James Kirk Jones was arrested by Cyber Crime wing, CID, for downloading and uploading child pornography in the form of videos and images depicting children in very obscene, nude and vulgar form.

According to officials, CID received Interpol input of an IP address from which child pornography was being shared and a case under Section 67A and B of Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation the IP address was traced to the address of the accused at Madhapur, Hyderabad, where accused was residing.

Immediately his premises were searched under proper legal provisions and the following incriminating material was recovered:

1. A laptop containing 29,288 items containing child pornographic videos and images

2. 490 GigaTribe profiles and 24 twitter handles / profiles sharing child pornography

3. An external hard drive containing adult pornography

4. An I-Phone containing adult pornography

In another shocking revelation, James Kirk Jones confessed that from his childhood in USA, he developed the tendency to watch child pornography and has been downloading, watching and sharing such material ever since. In India, he is working for an MNC law firm. He is staying alone. Watching, downloading and sharing child pornography has become his daily habit.

Further investigation about his activities in India is going on. The Twitter handlers and GigaTribe profiles are further being probed to know if any of the profiles belong to India.

The arrested accused James Kirk Jones was remanded to judicial custody.