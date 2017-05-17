Hyderabad Police Detain Three for Alleged ISIS Links

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Wednesday summoned three men for questioning after a TV channel aired their interview allegedly showing their continuing links with the terrorist organisation ISIS.

"Following the TV interview, we called them this evening... questioning is underway," deputy commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty said.

The three men include alleged ISIS sympathisers Salman Mohiuddin, a US-returned engineer, and Abdullah Basith. Basith was among the three men who were arrested from Nagpur in December 2015 when they were allegedly on their way to join the ISIS.

Mohiuddin was arrested in Hyderabad in 2015 when he was preparing to board a flight to Dubai, allegedly on the way to Syria to join ISIS.

The third person being questioned had been earlier arrested by the Hyderabad police for alleged ISIS sympathies, and 'de-radicalised'.